Fintech Revolution: Transforming India's MSME Credit and Financial Inclusion

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasizes fintech's role in bridging India's MSME credit gap by providing collateral-light loans to millions of small businesses. Speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2026, he highlighted fintech's impact on enhancing financial inclusion and efficiency in the nation, with the RBI supporting innovative approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:33 IST
Fintech Revolution: Transforming India's MSME Credit and Financial Inclusion
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo/YouTube/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant address at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra lauded fintech companies for revolutionizing credit access for India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Malhotra noted that fintech's innovative approaches are extending formal, collateral-light credit to millions of small businesses that were previously sidelined by traditional lending models.

Malhotra emphasized the transformative power of cash-flow based lending, account aggregators, and platforms like the Unified Lending Interface, which are pivotal in reaching the last-mile enterprises. This credit accessibility, he added, is pivotal in powering jobs and livelihoods across India, marking a significant shift in the financial ecosystem.

The RBI Governor further highlighted how fintech has reshaped financial service delivery in India, transcending the traditional boundaries of physical banking branches. Malhotra pointed out that individuals in varied regions, from small-town shopkeepers to metropolitan young professionals, are now engaging in transactions and savings through digital platforms like UPI and the Aadhaar-enabled payment system. He underscored that this denotes financial inclusion as an everyday reality for millions.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026