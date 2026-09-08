Fintech Revolution: Transforming India's MSME Credit and Financial Inclusion

In a significant address at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra lauded fintech companies for revolutionizing credit access for India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Malhotra noted that fintech's innovative approaches are extending formal, collateral-light credit to millions of small businesses that were previously sidelined by traditional lending models.

Malhotra emphasized the transformative power of cash-flow based lending, account aggregators, and platforms like the Unified Lending Interface, which are pivotal in reaching the last-mile enterprises. This credit accessibility, he added, is pivotal in powering jobs and livelihoods across India, marking a significant shift in the financial ecosystem.

The RBI Governor further highlighted how fintech has reshaped financial service delivery in India, transcending the traditional boundaries of physical banking branches. Malhotra pointed out that individuals in varied regions, from small-town shopkeepers to metropolitan young professionals, are now engaging in transactions and savings through digital platforms like UPI and the Aadhaar-enabled payment system. He underscored that this denotes financial inclusion as an everyday reality for millions.