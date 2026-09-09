Inditex's Strong Autumn Sales Surge Amid European Heatwave

Inditex, the owner of Zara, reported a 9% rise in currency-adjusted sales in August amidst changing European shopping behaviors due to extreme heat. The fashion giant achieved €11 billion in sales in its second quarter, showcasing resilience against high energy prices and weakening consumer sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:11 IST
Inditex's Strong Autumn Sales Surge Amid European Heatwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, has announced a robust start to its autumn sales, reflecting a 9% increase in currency-adjusted sales in August. This growth occurs despite shifts in shopping habits caused by a European heatwave.

The company recorded €11 billion in sales during its second quarter, spanning from May to July. This growth is remarkable given the high energy costs and weakened consumer sentiment driven by the ongoing Iran conflict.

As Shein's sales slow, Inditex is poised to expand its affordable brand, Lefties, into Britain and Germany, aiming to attract lower-income consumers who may be deterred by Zara's premium pricing.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026