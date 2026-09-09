Inditex's Strong Autumn Sales Surge Amid European Heatwave

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, has announced a robust start to its autumn sales, reflecting a 9% increase in currency-adjusted sales in August. This growth occurs despite shifts in shopping habits caused by a European heatwave.

The company recorded €11 billion in sales during its second quarter, spanning from May to July. This growth is remarkable given the high energy costs and weakened consumer sentiment driven by the ongoing Iran conflict.

As Shein's sales slow, Inditex is poised to expand its affordable brand, Lefties, into Britain and Germany, aiming to attract lower-income consumers who may be deterred by Zara's premium pricing.