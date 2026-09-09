Inditex's Strong Autumn Kickoff and Market Expansion Amid Climate Challenges

Inditex, the owner of Zara, reported a strong start to its autumn trading with sales up 9% in August. Despite the rising competitive pressure and climate impacts reshaping shopping habits, the company expanded its budget brand, Lefties, and recorded substantial profit growth in a challenging global environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:24 IST
Inditex's Strong Autumn Kickoff and Market Expansion Amid Climate Challenges
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Inditex, the parent company of Zara, has announced a robust start to its autumn trading, with sales climbing by 9% in August, even as Europe grapples with extreme heat impacting consumer behavior in its largest market.

The company achieved €11 billion in sales during the second quarter, covering May to July, overcoming challenges such as high energy prices and faltering consumer confidence amid geopolitical tensions. CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras praised the performance, highlighting the firm's resilience in navigating a complex global landscape.

In a strategic move, Inditex plans to grow its budget brand, Lefties, in the UK and Germany, aiming to attract lower-income shoppers. With gross profits increasing by 8.3% to €11.6 billion and a margin of 58.7%, Inditex is enhancing its market position while adapting to climate-related retail changes.

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