India and Sri Lanka: An Unbreakable Bond in Challenging Times

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed India's unwavering support for Sri Lanka, underscoring their deep-rooted historical and cultural ties. Singh highlighted India's role as Sri Lanka's first responder during crises and welcomed continued collaboration between the nations to further strengthen trade and development partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:08 IST
India and Sri Lanka: An Unbreakable Bond in Challenging Times
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and delegates during his visit to Colombo. (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's solidarity with Sri Lanka during challenging periods, while emphasizing the profound bilateral ties shared between the two nations. In a recent address to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Singh referred to both countries as 'civilisational twins' with a rich shared history and culture. He underscored India's readiness to be Sri Lanka's first responder in times of need.

Singh highlighted India's prompt action following Cyclone Ditwah, launching 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to provide crucial support to Sri Lanka. The collaborative efforts significantly aided in saving lives, restoring connectivity, and delivering relief. The minister emphasized that Sri Lanka holds a pivotal place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, aligning with the broader vision of advancing regional security and growth.

Further strengthening economic ties, Singh pointed out India's substantial role as both a major trading partner and investor in Sri Lanka. He expressed eagerness to boost trade and investment through the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement. He reaffirmed India's commitment to people-centric development projects in Sri Lanka, aiming for mutual regional progress.

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