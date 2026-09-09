Courtois Takes a Break from Belgium's Nations League Campaign

Thibaut Courtois, Belgium's star goalkeeper, will not be participating in the upcoming Nations League campaign, according to Belgian media reports.

The experienced 34-year-old made this decision following the World Cup, emphasizing his need for a rest this season. Despite this break, Courtois assured fans that he is not retiring from international football and remains committed to the European Championship qualifiers.

In a statement following Real Madrid's recent Champions League victory over Inter Milan, Courtois indicated that Belgium's new coach, Mark van Bommel, understands his choice. Courtois expressed his readiness to compete for his position within the team for upcoming engagements.