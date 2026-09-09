Shelton Shocks Alcaraz in Thrilling U.S. Open Quarterfinal

In a gripping showdown at the U.S. Open quarterfinals, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faced an unexpected exit at the hands of American Ben Shelton. The match concluded with a 6-7(5) 6-1 6-3 1-6 7-6(10-7) scoreline.

Alcaraz initially took charge by winning a closely contested first set but faltered in consistency, committing multiple unforced errors. Nevertheless, he managed to equalize the match, taking it to a thrilling decider.

Despite his efforts, Alcaraz couldn't sustain his form in the final stages, as Shelton elevated his game at the critical moment to clinch the victory and advance beyond his higher-ranked opponent.