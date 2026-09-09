Innovative Water Management at SEMICON India 2026: SED Leads the Charge

As India advances in semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturing, infrastructure to support these industries is becoming increasingly crucial, with a focus on water management. Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) will highlight its water recovery innovations at SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, featuring its Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technologies.

The semiconductor manufacturing process is heavily reliant on water, used in wafer cleaning and chemical processing, resulting in significant wastewater. New facilities are prioritizing the integration of water management systems to enhance operational performance and sustainability. At the event, SED will showcase its patented technology, MVR-based Low Temperature Evaporation (LTE®), designed to maximize water reuse while reducing energy consumption.

SED offers integrated systems tailored to each facility's unique needs, improving operational efficiency and environmental compliance. Director Vimarsh Verma emphasizes the strategic importance of water infrastructure. Visitors can meet SED experts at SEMICON India 2026 to discuss water management solutions crucial for sustainable manufacturing.