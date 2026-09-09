Innovative Water Management at SEMICON India 2026: SED Leads the Charge

Spray Engineering Devices Limited will showcase its advanced water recovery technologies at SEMICON India 2026. These technologies aim to improve resource efficiency in semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturing by maximizing water reuse and reducing energy consumption, aligning with sustainability goals in India's growing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:37 IST
Innovative Water Management at SEMICON India 2026: SED Leads the Charge
Spray Engineering Devices (SED) to exhibit at SEMICON INDIA 2026. Image Credit: ANI

As India advances in semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturing, infrastructure to support these industries is becoming increasingly crucial, with a focus on water management. Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) will highlight its water recovery innovations at SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, featuring its Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technologies.

The semiconductor manufacturing process is heavily reliant on water, used in wafer cleaning and chemical processing, resulting in significant wastewater. New facilities are prioritizing the integration of water management systems to enhance operational performance and sustainability. At the event, SED will showcase its patented technology, MVR-based Low Temperature Evaporation (LTE®), designed to maximize water reuse while reducing energy consumption.

SED offers integrated systems tailored to each facility's unique needs, improving operational efficiency and environmental compliance. Director Vimarsh Verma emphasizes the strategic importance of water infrastructure. Visitors can meet SED experts at SEMICON India 2026 to discuss water management solutions crucial for sustainable manufacturing.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026