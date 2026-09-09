Record Divorce Payout Shakes South Korea's Gaming Industry

In a landmark ruling, a South Korean court has mandated that Kwon Hyuk-bin, the founder of Smilegate, a prominent video game developer, must pay a record divorce settlement of 2.55 trillion won.

The court decreed the transfer of 35% of the company’s shares and cash to Kwon's wife, highlighting her significant contribution to the company's establishment and management.

This unprecedented settlement may surpass the previously high-profile case involving SK Group’s Chairman, further spotlighting the financial implications of high-stakes divorces in South Korea.