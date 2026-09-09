China's New Ethnic Unity Law Sparks Global Concerns

In a controversial move, China has enacted the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, aiming to bolster national cohesion among its 56 ethnic minorities. However, this legislation, effective since July 1, has sparked significant concern regarding its implications for the Uyghur community.

While Chinese authorities assert that the law promotes equality and development, the Voice of Uyghurs warns it might compel minority groups to relinquish cultural and religious identities. This development follows sustained international criticism of China's Xinjiang policies, where Uyghurs represent the largest ethnic minority.

Critics, including human rights organizations, allege that China's approach could suppress Uyghur cultural practices and language, intensifying fears of assimilation. Despite Beijing's insistence on fostering unity, how local authorities implement this law will reveal its actual effects on cultural diversity.