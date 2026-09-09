Inditex's Resilient Battle Amid Middle East Conflict and Climate Challenges

Inditex, the owner of Zara, experienced weaker-than-expected second-quarter profits due to escalating costs from Middle East conflicts. Despite resilient €11 billion sales and European heatwaves, rising costs impacted margins. The Spanish company is expanding its affordable brand Lefties in the UK and Germany while its smaller brands see significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:58 IST
Inditex's Resilient Battle Amid Middle East Conflict and Climate Challenges
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Inditex, the fast-fashion giant behind Zara, faced a challenging second quarter with profits falling below expectations amid rising costs linked to Middle East conflicts. Despite robust currency-adjusted sales in August, the company's gross profit margin dipped due to increased transport and input expenses.

The Spanish company, which reported €11 billion in sales from May to July, attributed disruptions and costs to the unresolved conflict impacting its extensive network of 480 franchise stores in the Middle East. Meanwhile, competitive pressures on European retailers might be waning, as indicated by a sales slowdown in Shein's Hong Kong IPO filings.

Amidst battling geopolitical and climate-related hurdles, Inditex is strategically expanding its Lefties brand into the UK and projecting growth in Germany. The focus on younger brands, such as Bershka and Stradivarius, continues to pay off with each exceeding €1 billion in sales at the half-year mark. The company is also investing heavily in enhancing infrastructure to navigate these turbulent times.

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