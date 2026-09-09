Adani Ports Expands East Coast Operations with Paradip Port Win

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has announced its expansion on the east coast after emerging as the highest bidder for two dry bulk berths at Paradip port in Odisha. This move adds 18 million metric tonnes of operational capacity to the company's portfolio, according to an official press release.

The strategic development operates under a Public-Private Partnership model, increasing APSEZ's total capacity from 653 MMT to 671 MMTPA. The new capacity aligns with the company's goal of handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo throughput by 2030. Located at India’s second-largest major port, Paradip, this expansion enhances APSEZ's foothold on the eastern seaboard, linking it with other regional facilities such as Haldia, Dhamra, Gopalpur, and Gangavaram ports.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ, remarked that the Paradip concession not only strengthens the company's presence on the East Coast but also expands access to key industrial and mineral-rich regions. The development plan includes advanced cargo handling systems and infrastructure, focusing on dry bulk commodities like coal and limestone. This initiative is expected to alleviate regional capacity bottlenecks and drive industrial growth, backed by increasing cargo demand and government coal projects.