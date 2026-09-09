Russia-China Energy Alliance: Powering New Global Dynamics

At the VIII Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Vladivostok, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin spotlighted the intensifying energy collaboration between Russia and China. The burgeoning partnership is significantly shifting global energy landscapes, underscoring Asia's pivotal role amid geopolitical tensions.

Sechin outlined the deepening relationship, revealing that Russia is now China's largest energy supplier, delivering unprecedented amounts of oil and gas and accounting for a significant portion of China's imports. This collaboration promotes energy security and capitalizes on technological synergies, essential in navigating the rapid technological transformations affecting the energy sector.

Amid challenges such as trade disruptions and geopolitical instabilities, the strategic partnership extends beyond traditional energy resources, encompassing nuclear energy, renewables, and critical metals. The two nations emphasize bilateral settlements in their currencies, strengthening economic ties and reducing vulnerability to external economic fluctuations.