Netherlands Public Transport Hit by Nationwide Strike Over Welfare Spending Cuts

Public transport across the Netherlands came to a standstill Wednesday as workers initiated a nationwide strike. The walkout was orchestrated by labor unions in opposition to proposed government welfare spending cuts aimed at accommodating increased defense expenditures.

The center-right minority government, struggling without a parliamentary majority, faces hurdles in pushing through the €6.5 billion welfare reduction aimed primarily at slashing unemployment benefits. These measures have sparked widespread backlash, further complicating the coalition's legislative agenda.

The left-wing Pro party has firmly aligned with union demands, rejecting any welfare cut proposals, thereby heightening the political tension. Despite concessions from the government, including scrapping retirement age hikes, the opposition remains unsatisfied, setting the stage for intensified negotiations post-government budget presentation on September 15.