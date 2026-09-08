French Energy Sector Unions Brace for Strikes Over Wage and Benefit Cuts

Next Tuesday, French energy sector unions will strike in response to a July recommendation by France's Court of Auditors to cap wage growth and curtail employee benefits. This recommendation has sparked concern among unions, which defend discounted utility rates as a key part of worker compensation.

State-owned nuclear operator EDF and other prominent gas terminal operators have filed strike notices. The unions argue that preferential access to energy services encourages responsible consumption and retains committed employees, but the Court estimated this benefit cost EDF over €700 million in 2024 alone.

A strike could disrupt gas deliveries across Europe and lead to power shortages amid high wholesale electricity prices. Discussions are underway in the government, which aims to comply with the Court of Auditors' guidance, though further industrial action remains possible.