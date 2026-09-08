Indian Football League Expands with New Venues and Fresh Excitement for 2026-27 Season

The Indian Football League (IFL) will start its 2026-27 season on October 30, featuring fresh venues like Nagaland, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Governing Council of the IFL convened at the Football House in New Delhi with representatives from all 11 participating clubs to discuss next season's preparations.

Viewed figures for the 2025-26 season reportedly quadrupled compared to the previous year, marking a significant broadcast success. The council endorsed a maximum of three foreign players on the pitch at a time and confirmed that Odisha will also host matches, further broadening the league's reach.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General, M Satyanarayan, expressed optimism about the full home-and-away format set to return. He highlighted the increased interest and viewership in the past season, attributing the excitement to newly added venues and teams. The IFL is also fortifying its broadcast partnership with Prasar Bharati to ensure a successful upcoming season.