Deloitte's Bold Move into AI: Open Model Engineering Practice Unveiled

Deloitte has introduced its Open Model Engineering practice, focusing on building and scaling AI solutions using open models. The initiative begins in India and key global markets, aiming to expand until 2027 by hiring and training engineers. It empowers organizations to develop and deploy AI applications with greater autonomy and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:17 IST
Deloitte's Bold Move into AI: Open Model Engineering Practice Unveiled
Deloitte (Photo/Deloitte_@Deloitte). Image Credit: ANI

Deloitte has announced the launch of its Open Model Engineering practice across global markets to assist enterprises in developing and scaling AI solutions. The initiative will focus initially on India and key global regions, and involves hiring, training, and certifying engineers through fiscal year 2027, according to a company statement.

The practice aims to support clients in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region by creating enterprise AI applications using open-source frameworks and models. Clients will have access to NVIDIA Nemotron open models and NIM microservices for developing AI applications, along with assistance in building Sovereign AI stacks and enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Deloitte plans to help organizations choose the right mix of proprietary and open models, including agentic AI platforms and cloud services. This will be tailored to meet specific business needs, regulatory demands, and technology infrastructure. The practice will also focus on managing token costs to maximize AI investment returns.

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