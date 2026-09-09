Oil Chaos: Middle East Conflicts Push Brent Crude Over $100

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Brent crude prices have surged past $100 a barrel, marking a significant shift in global energy dynamics. This marks the first time since late July that prices have breached this threshold, driven by renewed hostilities between Iran and the U.S.

The heightened conflict has led to increased uncertainties about the continued availability of oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial transit route. Both countries engaged in a series of attacks on tankers, resulting in substantial disruptions.

With ongoing supply challenges in the region, experts note an urgent need for market recalibrations. Shipping volumes have plummeted and prices for physical crude and refined fuels are soaring, presenting significant challenges for global energy markets.