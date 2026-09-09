A Farewell to Norway's Beloved King Harald V

Norway bid a heartfelt farewell to King Harald V who passed away at 89. The state funeral in Oslo saw European royals, heads of state, and tens of thousands of mourners honoring the monarch. Tributes to Harald's inclusive rule were echoed by Norwegians from all walks of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 21:00 IST
A Farewell to Norway's Beloved King Harald V

In Oslo, throngs gathered to pay their last respects to Norway’s revered King Harald V during an elaborate state funeral that drew dignitaries from across Europe and beyond. Having reigned over three decades, King Harald died at 89, leaving behind a legacy celebrated for his advocacy of inclusivity.

The solemn cortege witnessed amidst stringent security moved through Oslo to the Lutheran Cathedral, with cannon fire marking its progress from Akershus Fortress. Participants from Britain's Prince William to Germany’s president congregated to attend this historic farewell, joined by U.S. Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker.

Remarkably, Queen Mette-Marit supported her consort King Haakon VIII in her first public appearance post-lung transplant despite health challenges. At the conclusion, fighter jets saluted, church bells resonated, punctuating a profound national mourning period marked by heartfelt tributes from the populace.

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