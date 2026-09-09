CIA Director to Influence U.S.-Russia-Ukraine Talks

The U.S. CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, is poised to take a more prominent role in the diplomatic discussions with Russia and Ukraine, as reported by the Financial Times. This shift in strategy is part of the ongoing adjustment of Washington's foreign policy approach.

The development comes at a crucial juncture when the White House is reviewing the extent of involvement of its envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Both have had significant roles in U.S. negotiations but might see a reduction in their diplomatic footprint.

The Financial Times highlighted that U.S. officials have communicated these changes to their European counterparts, signaling a potential restructuring of responsibilities in ongoing international discussions.