CIA Director to Influence U.S.-Russia-Ukraine Talks

CIA Director John Ratcliffe is set to play a more significant role in U.S. negotiations with Russia and Ukraine. This move comes as the White House considers reducing the roles of envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The information was reported by the Financial Times following discussions with U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 21:00 IST
CIA Director to Influence U.S.-Russia-Ukraine Talks
John Ratcliffe

The U.S. CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, is poised to take a more prominent role in the diplomatic discussions with Russia and Ukraine, as reported by the Financial Times. This shift in strategy is part of the ongoing adjustment of Washington's foreign policy approach.

The development comes at a crucial juncture when the White House is reviewing the extent of involvement of its envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Both have had significant roles in U.S. negotiations but might see a reduction in their diplomatic footprint.

The Financial Times highlighted that U.S. officials have communicated these changes to their European counterparts, signaling a potential restructuring of responsibilities in ongoing international discussions.

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