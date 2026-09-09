Vyapari Mahakumbh 2026: Empowering Traders for a Self-Reliant India

New Delhi, India — The Vyapari Mahasangh is set to organize a three-day event, 'Vyapari Mahakumbh,' from December 11 to 13, 2026, aiming to consolidate traders, entrepreneurs, and the business community nationwide under one umbrella.

The event will feature the 'Loan & Business Expo' during the Samriddhi Conclave-2026 at Bharat Mandapam, enhancing direct access to banks, financial institutions, and new business opportunities. President Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri highlighted the expo's goal to empower the trading community financially and foster sustainable business growth.

Preparatory meetings are scheduled for September 17 and 27. The event is expected to attract notable entrepreneurs and business leaders, promoting networking and economic growth in India. Javeri encouraged widespread participation from business organizations to ensure the event's success.