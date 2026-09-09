Vyapari Mahakumbh 2026: Empowering Traders for a Self-Reliant India

Vyapari Mahasangh's three-day event in December 2026 aims to unite traders and entrepreneurs, offering opportunities for networking with financial institutions and accessing growth avenues. 'Vyapari Mahakumbh' and 'Loan & Business Expo' will facilitate business expansion, financial empowerment, and sustainability, supporting India's economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:18 IST
Vyapari Mahakumbh 2026: Empowering Traders for a Self-Reliant India
in Aegis of VYAPARI MAHASANGH ‘Loan & Business Expo’ at Samriddhi Conclave-2026 to Create New Financial and Business Opportunities for Traders. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, India — The Vyapari Mahasangh is set to organize a three-day event, 'Vyapari Mahakumbh,' from December 11 to 13, 2026, aiming to consolidate traders, entrepreneurs, and the business community nationwide under one umbrella.

The event will feature the 'Loan & Business Expo' during the Samriddhi Conclave-2026 at Bharat Mandapam, enhancing direct access to banks, financial institutions, and new business opportunities. President Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri highlighted the expo's goal to empower the trading community financially and foster sustainable business growth.

Preparatory meetings are scheduled for September 17 and 27. The event is expected to attract notable entrepreneurs and business leaders, promoting networking and economic growth in India. Javeri encouraged widespread participation from business organizations to ensure the event's success.

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