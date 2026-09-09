Surepass and Cyvigilant Join Forces for 360-Degree Digital Trust

Surepass and Cyvigilant are partnering to enhance digital security by combining identity verification with cybersecurity measures. This collaboration targets fraud prevention and protection against cyber threats across fintech and enterprise sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:21 IST
Surepass and Cyvigilant Join Forces for 360-Degree Digital Trust
Surepass and Cyvigilant Partner to Deliver 360-Degree Enterprise Fraud Prevention and Infrastructure Cybersecurity. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to bolster digital security, Surepass, known for its digital identity verification, has joined hands with Cyvigilant, a cybersecurity product company. This partnership aims to cover all facets of the digital customer journey, from user access to the underlying systems.

The alliance comes as a strategic progression for Surepass, which is enhancing its scope to include third-party risks and cyber vulnerabilities through Cyvigilant Alpha's platform. As fintech and enterprise environments face sophisticated cyber threats, the focus is shifting from merely safeguarding user identities to protecting operational surfaces.

Prominent features of the joint solution comprise comprehensive fraud coverage, shielding digital infrastructure, and proactive threat intelligence. This move underscores the necessity of integrating identity and system security, as pointed out by leaders Amit Mittal of Surepass and Abhishek of Cyvigilant in the collaboration announcement.

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