Karen Khachanov Reaches US Open Semi-Finals Amidst Dramatic Match
Karen Khachanov progressed to the US Open semi-finals after Alexander Blockx retired due to injury. Despite Blockx initially pushing through his physical issues, he eventually succumbed, allowing Khachanov to advance. Khachanov will face either Alexander Zverev or Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round.
Karen Khachanov reached the US Open semi-finals after his opponent, Alexander Blockx, retired with an injury. The match ended with Blockx trailing 6-2, 7-5, 3-2.
Blockx, the first Belgian man to reach the quarter-finals, had entered the match with a rib injury and other physical issues, wearing a brace and calling for medical assistance.
Despite his efforts, Blockx could not continue, allowing Khachanov to advance. Khachanov, pleased with his performance, is set to face either Alexander Zverev or Botic van de Zandschulp in the semis.
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