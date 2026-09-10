Australia Amends Gas Export Rule to Balance Domestic Supply

Australia has softened its initial rule proposal that mandated a fixed 20% reservation of natural gas for the East Coast market, now requiring up to a fifth of production instead. The adjustment comes as part of the government's strategy to prevent shortfalls and ensure a stable domestic supply.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen revealed that exporters could now offer up to 200 additional petajoules of gas yearly, comfortably surpassing the potential deficit of up to 140 petajoules predicted by energy market operators. In his statement, Bowen assured that the revised policy would make gas more affordable and maintain a modest surplus in the domestic market.

The Labor government, which previously proposed a strict 20% reservation scheme for the East Coast, has now introduced a flexible plan ranging from 15% to 25%. This adjustment will affect three major LNG export projects operated by Origin Energy, Shell, and Santos. Although Australia is a leading LNG exporter with significant reserves in the northwest, the most substantial demand is in the southeast, necessitating such regulatory measures.