Union Bank of India's Triumphant Return to Global Debt Markets

Union Bank of India has successfully re-entered the international debt capital markets, seeing its first US dollar-denominated bond issuance in 12 years oversubscribed by 7.8 times. This significant milestone has been marked by the bond's listing on NSE-IFSC at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, in a detailed ceremony orchestrated by NSE International Exchange.

In their press release, Union Bank attributed the overwhelming investor interest to the robust trust in the bank's financial health and strategic growth plans. The Managing Director and CEO, Asheesh Pandey, emphasized the confidence global investors have shown in the bank's balance sheet, asset quality, and governance standards, indicating a promising growth trajectory for the institution.

Beyond financing, Pandey highlighted that this bond listing enhances the bank's visibility on the global stage and marks a new chapter in growth. The issuance aims to diversify Union Bank's funding sources and bolster international presence, with an emphasis on pivotal sectors such as infrastructure, MSMEs, and renewable energy. Plans are underway to expand Union Bank's operations at GIFT City, cementing it as an international financial hub.