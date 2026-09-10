India's Wholesale Inflation: Pressures Mount Amid Deficits, Rising Prices

India's wholesale inflation may see a slight moderation in August, yet the short-term forecast is still clouded by climbing food prices, rainfall shortfalls, high crude oil costs, and persistent core pressures. This is detailed in a report from Union Bank of India (UBI) Research.

According to the report, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation is expected to drop to 9.34% year-on-year in August 2026, down from 9.78% in July, primarily due to a significant easing of fuel inflation. However, food inflation is projected to rise sharply to 8.14%, from 6.64% in July, while core WPI remains elevated.

The report outlines looming threats to inflation, warning that it will remain high due to domestic weather issues and global supply risks, exacerbated by a rainfall deficit and ongoing conflict-based disruptions. Food prices, notably higher in sugar, cereals, and vegetables, present a substantial risk, especially with a weakening monsoon and delayed sowing progress as the festive season approaches.