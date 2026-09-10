India's Wholesale Inflation: Pressures Mount Amid Deficits, Rising Prices
India's wholesale inflation is set for a marginal moderation in August 2026, though future outlook remains uncertain due to rising food prices, rainfall deficits, and elevated crude oil costs, as reported by Union Bank of India Research. Core pressures and global disruptions pose ongoing challenges.
India's wholesale inflation may see a slight moderation in August, yet the short-term forecast is still clouded by climbing food prices, rainfall shortfalls, high crude oil costs, and persistent core pressures. This is detailed in a report from Union Bank of India (UBI) Research.
According to the report, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation is expected to drop to 9.34% year-on-year in August 2026, down from 9.78% in July, primarily due to a significant easing of fuel inflation. However, food inflation is projected to rise sharply to 8.14%, from 6.64% in July, while core WPI remains elevated.
The report outlines looming threats to inflation, warning that it will remain high due to domestic weather issues and global supply risks, exacerbated by a rainfall deficit and ongoing conflict-based disruptions. Food prices, notably higher in sugar, cereals, and vegetables, present a substantial risk, especially with a weakening monsoon and delayed sowing progress as the festive season approaches.
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