SBI's AI Transformation: Pioneering Banking's Future

State Bank of India (SBI) is focusing on advancing customer engagement, improving employee productivity, and enhancing risk management as its primary objectives for integrating agentic artificial intelligence (AI) across its network, announced Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty. The public sector bank intends to leverage this cutting-edge technology to offer hyper-personalized services, streamline internal processes for staff, and strengthen institutional defenses against systemic risks, according to Setty's statement during the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai.

At the event, Setty elaborated on SBI's strategy, stating, "Our adoption of agentic AI will concentrate chiefly on customer engagement and hyper-personalization, boosting employee productivity, and implementing proactive risk management." Responding to inquiries about Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) accounts, Setty remarked that more responsible lending will likely be observed, anticipating a three to four-month timeframe for liquidity deployment.

Addressing an audience at the Global Fintech Fest, Setty highlighted the bank's transition from conventional predictive tools to autonomous technologies capable of executing independent actions. He noted the pivotal shift in banking operations from automated recommendations to autonomous execution, explaining that deploying autonomous agents in transaction cycles will strengthen loan appraisals, underwriting, KYC compliance, anti-money laundering measures, and fraud detection. Setty stressed that the potential of agentic AI lies in significantly enhancing decision-making, improving response times, and fortifying the financial system at scale while maintaining a framework of accuracy, accountability, and access.