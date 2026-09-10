Rising Threat: West Nile Virus Claims Lives in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has reported three deaths from the West Nile virus in recent weeks, with infections rising to 18. Warmer temperatures across Europe are facilitating the spread of the virus, which is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites. The virus has also seen a rise in Greece and Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:22 IST
Rising Threat: West Nile Virus Claims Lives in the Netherlands

In recent weeks, the Netherlands has experienced three fatalities linked to the West Nile virus, according to the country's public health institution, RIVM.

The virus, transmitted mainly through mosquito bites, has infected 18 individuals, with two additional deaths occurring in a Dutch hospital. The World Health Organization highlights that roughly one in 150 infected individuals may experience severe illness.

Record-breaking heatwaves across Europe are extending the habitat and activity period of mosquitoes responsible for spreading the virus. This trend has also led to increased cases in nations like Greece and Italy.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026