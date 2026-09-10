Rising Threat: West Nile Virus Claims Lives in the Netherlands

In recent weeks, the Netherlands has experienced three fatalities linked to the West Nile virus, according to the country's public health institution, RIVM.

The virus, transmitted mainly through mosquito bites, has infected 18 individuals, with two additional deaths occurring in a Dutch hospital. The World Health Organization highlights that roughly one in 150 infected individuals may experience severe illness.

Record-breaking heatwaves across Europe are extending the habitat and activity period of mosquitoes responsible for spreading the virus. This trend has also led to increased cases in nations like Greece and Italy.