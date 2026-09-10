Chief Election Commissioner Cultivates Democratic Engagement in Gujarat and Goa

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar embarked on a two-day visit to Gujarat, engaging with members of the Ahmedabad Management Association and booth-level officers. He highlighted Gujarat's historical contributions to India's democracy through figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During his visit, Kumar also met with Dominican Republic Ambassador Francisco Manuel Comprés H. to strengthen democratic cooperation, aligning with IICDEM 2026 objectives. Previously, Kumar interacted with students in Goa, explaining election processes and the importance of electoral awareness.

Kumar praised Goa's booth-level officers as key pillars of democracy during an event attended by over 1,000 officers. He emphasized that the preparation of Electoral Rolls and election conduct adhere strictly to constitutional guidelines and ECI instructions.