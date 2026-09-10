Singapore's Salary Surge: Drawing Talent or Causing Friction?

The prime minister of Singapore announced a substantial increase in the salaries of ministers and lawmakers, aiming to secure talent in government roles. Despite the increase in pay being among the highest globally, the decision was defended as necessary for future leadership capabilities.

Starting October 15, salaries for the prime minister and junior ministers will see significant increases, sparking discussions in parliament. While the adjustments are seen positively by some as a more responsible approach, opposition parties and the public remain skeptical about the implications.

The pay raise comes amid discussions on inequality and economic pressures, with online platforms buzzing with criticism. Questions remain about whether higher salaries will indeed attract talent or lead to further disparities, especially as core inflation continues to rise.