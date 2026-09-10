Tragedy Strikes: Fire Engulfs Vessel at Qingdao Beihai Shipyard

A catastrophic fire broke out aboard a foreign cargo vessel at the Qingdao Beihai shipyard, leading to significant casualties, state media reported on Thursday. The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, with details on casualties currently unclear.

President Xi Jinping has ordered intensified search and rescue operations, calling for a swift inquiry and accountability actions. The fire occurred at a facility controlled by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), renowned as one of the largest shipbuilders worldwide.

With an annual capacity of 3 million deadweight tons, the shipyard is a pivotal part of China's maritime industry, repairing an estimated 212 vessels yearly. This tragedy raises concerns about safety protocols in the nation's booming shipbuilding sector.