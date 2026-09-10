Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire at Qingdao Shipyard

A devastating fire aboard a cargo vessel at Qingdao Beihai shipyard in China has killed at least 20 people, with several others missing. The Liberia-flagged Ocean Melody was undergoing repairs when the tragedy struck. Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded a full investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire at Qingdao Shipyard
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A devastating fire erupted aboard a cargo vessel undergoing repairs at the Qingdao Beihai shipyard in eastern China, resulting in at least 20 fatalities. The incident unfolded on Thursday at around 11:15 a.m., when the Ocean Melody, a 20-year-old dry bulk carrier, caught fire during inspection and repair activities.

The vessel, managed by Yuyangkunpeng Shanghai Shp Mgm and flagged under Liberia, had arrived at the shipyard on August 31, as per LSEG ship-tracking data. Amidst the chaos, 12 of the 42 people onboard were evacuated safely, while five others sustained injuries and were hospitalized. The blaze was contained by early afternoon.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered intense search and rescue operations while calling for a thorough investigation and accountability for the tragedy. The shipyard is operated by the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation, which is hailed as one of the world's largest shipbuilders.

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