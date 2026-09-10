Algeria Severs Diplomatic Ties with UAE Amid Rising Tensions

Algeria has cut diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, accusing Abu Dhabi of provocative actions despite prior warnings. The decision follows growing tensions over regional issues, such as differing stances on Israel and the Western Sahara dispute, and allegations of UAE interference in Algerian affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:41 IST
Algeria Severs Diplomatic Ties with UAE Amid Rising Tensions
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Algeria declared on Thursday its decision to cut diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates over what it termed as a series of 'provocative or hostile' actions by Abu Dhabi. Algeria's Foreign Ministry stated that these actions had crossed acceptable limits despite repeated warnings to the UAE.

The UAE ambassador was summoned, informed of the decision, and given 48 hours to comply. The UAE Foreign Ministry did not offer immediate comments on the development. Strains between the two nations have intensified recently, with Algeria critiquing UAE for allegedly inciting regional discord.

Disparate positions on regional issues have further strained ties, particularly concerning Israel's normalization and the Western Sahara dispute. Algeria opposes ties with Israel, unlike UAE and Morocco, and supports the Polisario Front's independence bid in the Western Sahara, in contrast to UAE's support for Morocco's claim. The increasing geopolitical divergence has led to a formal break in relations.

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