Putin and Xi: APEC Summit Dialogue Looming

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to have in-depth discussions during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November, as reported by a Kremlin aide. However, no separate meeting is planned between them at the upcoming BRICS+ summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:38 IST
Putin and Xi: APEC Summit Dialogue Looming
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to engage in extensive talks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November. This development was reported by Russia's TASS state news agency, quoting a Kremlin aide.

The discussions between the two influential leaders are expected to delve into significant economic and geopolitical issues as the world closely watches this summit. The APEC summit has become a pivotal platform for addressing regional and international challenges.

Despite the anticipation for them to meet, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov mentioned that no separate meeting is planned for the duo at the BRICS+ summit this weekend, as per Russian state media reports.

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