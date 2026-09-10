Dubai Airports Revises Traffic Forecast Amid Global Challenges
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has adjusted the forecast for annual passenger traffic to 70 million by 2026, down from the initial 100 million target. Traffic rose by 26% in July compared to June, with capacity at 84% of pre-war levels and passenger numbers at 78%.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has revealed a revised forecast for annual passenger traffic, predicting a lower count of 70 million by the end of 2026. This is a significant drop from an earlier target of 100 million, highlighting the impact of various global challenges on aviation.
In July, the airport observed a passenger traffic increase to 6.3 million, marking a 26% rise from June's figures. This indicates a recovering trend as global travel gradually rebounds from recent disruptions.
Despite these improvements, Griffiths noted that capacity has returned to 84% of pre-war levels, while passenger numbers are at 78%. The revised estimates reflect ongoing uncertainties and efforts to align expectations with the current global aviation landscape.
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