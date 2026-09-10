Dubai Airports Revises Traffic Forecast Amid Global Challenges

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has adjusted the forecast for annual passenger traffic to 70 million by 2026, down from the initial 100 million target. Traffic rose by 26% in July compared to June, with capacity at 84% of pre-war levels and passenger numbers at 78%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:47 IST
Dubai Airports Revises Traffic Forecast Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has revealed a revised forecast for annual passenger traffic, predicting a lower count of 70 million by the end of 2026. This is a significant drop from an earlier target of 100 million, highlighting the impact of various global challenges on aviation.

In July, the airport observed a passenger traffic increase to 6.3 million, marking a 26% rise from June's figures. This indicates a recovering trend as global travel gradually rebounds from recent disruptions.

Despite these improvements, Griffiths noted that capacity has returned to 84% of pre-war levels, while passenger numbers are at 78%. The revised estimates reflect ongoing uncertainties and efforts to align expectations with the current global aviation landscape.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026