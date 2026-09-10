Dubai Airports Revises Traffic Forecast Amid Global Challenges

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has revealed a revised forecast for annual passenger traffic, predicting a lower count of 70 million by the end of 2026. This is a significant drop from an earlier target of 100 million, highlighting the impact of various global challenges on aviation.

In July, the airport observed a passenger traffic increase to 6.3 million, marking a 26% rise from June's figures. This indicates a recovering trend as global travel gradually rebounds from recent disruptions.

Despite these improvements, Griffiths noted that capacity has returned to 84% of pre-war levels, while passenger numbers are at 78%. The revised estimates reflect ongoing uncertainties and efforts to align expectations with the current global aviation landscape.