Revolutionary Strides in Healthcare: From Lung Disease Breakthroughs to Fertility Support

Healthcare news highlights Roivant's successful lung disease drug trial, Spanish FA's fertility program for female athletes, and controversy over India's proposed food warning labels. Bangladesh battles a significant measles outbreak, and Novartis faces setbacks with its muscle-wasting disorder drug, affecting related pharmaceutical stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:34 IST
Revolutionary Strides in Healthcare: From Lung Disease Breakthroughs to Fertility Support
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Roivant Sciences has reported a significant breakthrough in their experimental drug for lung disease, which successfully achieved its objectives in a critical mid-stage trial for patients with lung disease-related hypertension, causing the company's shares to jump 17%.

In sports, Spain's Football Federation has launched a pioneering program to aid fertility treatments for female players and referees, partnering with the Tambre clinic to offer procedures like IVF and egg freezing to support women's choices concerning motherhood.

Meanwhile, India faces divided opinions over proposed food warning labels, as health advocates worry over insufficient coverage, whereas food giants criticize the stringent nutrient thresholds. The debate intensifies as the government's labeling plan may impact India's robust $100 billion packaged food industry.

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