Inflation Surge Sparks ECB Rate Rise Amid Energy Market Turmoil

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised its interest rates for the second time this year, aiming to suppress an inflation increase primarily driven by rising energy prices. The escalation came as both U.S. and Iran's recent military and energy sector conflicts in the Middle East pushed oil prices over $100 a barrel.

ECB's decision elevated the policy rate from 2.25% to 2.50%, warning delays in returning inflation to the 2% target previously set for 2027. ECB President Christine Lagarde struck a cautious note, highlighting inflation's uncertain outlook and potential risks to economic growth.

Despite unchanged core inflation forecasts for 2026 and 2027, economists anticipate these figures might soon adjust. Analysts expect more rate hikes, fueled by sustained energy cost surges. However, Lagarde specified no future moves have been debated, maintaining ECB's focus on stabilizing prices amidst supply and demand shocks.