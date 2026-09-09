FTSE 100 Dips Amid Oil Price Surge

The FTSE 100, London's prominent stock index, reached its lowest in almost a week on Wednesday. This decline came amid rising oil prices, which surged to over $100 per barrel, reigniting inflation fears. Investors are treading cautiously with several significant economic data reports expected this week.

By 0925 GMT, the FTSE 100 had fallen by 0.42%, settling at 10,766.61 points. Similarly, the midcap FTSE 250 index saw a reduction, slipping 0.29%.

The rise in oil prices is concerning for the market, as it often leads to increased inflation. This development has caused investors to exercise caution in their risk-taking, impacting the stock performance of major indices.