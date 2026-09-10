London Shares Hit One-Month Low Amid Inflation Concerns

London's stock market indices sank to one-month lows on Thursday, pressured by inflation anxieties stemming from ongoing spikes in oil prices. The economic landscape this week is dense with data releases, adding further weight to investor sentiment.

The notable FTSE 100 index descended by 0.4% to hit 10,627.80 points by mid-morning trade, reflecting a jittery market atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 index fell by 0.38%, as energy stocks provided some resistance to deeper losses across the board amidst pervasive economic concerns.