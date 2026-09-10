London Shares Hit One-Month Low Amid Inflation Concerns
London's stock indices dipped to one-month lows due to inflation concerns sparked by rising oil prices. The FTSE 100 index decreased by 0.4%, and the FTSE 250 slipped 0.38%. Energy stocks played a role in limiting further losses amidst a week filled with key economic data releases.
London's stock market indices sank to one-month lows on Thursday, pressured by inflation anxieties stemming from ongoing spikes in oil prices. The economic landscape this week is dense with data releases, adding further weight to investor sentiment.
The notable FTSE 100 index descended by 0.4% to hit 10,627.80 points by mid-morning trade, reflecting a jittery market atmosphere.
Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 index fell by 0.38%, as energy stocks provided some resistance to deeper losses across the board amidst pervasive economic concerns.