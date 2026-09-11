Navigating the Flow: Decline in Vessel Transits at Strait of Hormuz

Vessel transits at the strategic Strait of Hormuz reduced to seven on Thursday, significantly below the average. Data, however, excludes ships possibly crossing undetected with transponders off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 08:24 IST
Navigating the Flow: Decline in Vessel Transits at Strait of Hormuz
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Vessel transits through the strategic Strait of Hormuz witnessed a significant decline on Thursday, dropping to seven from eleven recorded the previous day, according to preliminary ship-tracking data released Friday. This number is substantially below the 10-day average of 15 transits.

Specifically, of the seven vessels, two exited the strait while five entered. These figures highlight a notable decrease in maritime activity through this critical passage.

Importantly, the data does not account for any vessels that may have crossed with their Automatic Identification System transponders switched off, possibly to avoid detection, suggesting the actual number could be higher.

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