Navigating the Flow: Decline in Vessel Transits at Strait of Hormuz

Vessel transits through the strategic Strait of Hormuz witnessed a significant decline on Thursday, dropping to seven from eleven recorded the previous day, according to preliminary ship-tracking data released Friday. This number is substantially below the 10-day average of 15 transits.

Specifically, of the seven vessels, two exited the strait while five entered. These figures highlight a notable decrease in maritime activity through this critical passage.

Importantly, the data does not account for any vessels that may have crossed with their Automatic Identification System transponders switched off, possibly to avoid detection, suggesting the actual number could be higher.