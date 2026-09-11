Empowering Engineers: The Shift Towards Multidisciplinary Learning

Engineering leaders at a Bengaluru seminar emphasized the need for interdisciplinary knowledge to address complex technological challenges. Experts highlighted the convergence of various engineering fields and encouraged students to integrate research, innovation, and diverse skills to tackle real-world problems, ultimately driving societal progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:57 IST
Empowering Engineers: The Shift Towards Multidisciplinary Learning
Prof. Arindam Ghosh is felicitated by M. R. Sampangi Ramaiah, Honorary Director, RIT, M. R. Kodandaram, Director, RIT, and others. Image Credit: ANI

At a recent seminar in Bengaluru, India's educational and industry leaders underscored the necessity for engineers to embrace interdisciplinary learning. The event, organized by Ramaiah Institute of Technology in collaboration with Bradley University, spotlighted the integration of circuits, control, communication, and computing as critical to advancing future technologies.

Professor Arindam Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Science highlighted the importance of engineers acquiring knowledge across multiple disciplines to effectively address societal challenges. He stressed that the future of technology lies not in isolation but in synergy, encouraging students to view technology as a transformative force beyond mere career prospects.

The seminar, attended by industry stalwarts like Infosys's Gnanapriya Chidambaranathan, also focused on the evolving career landscape, particularly in sectors like renewable energy and semiconductors. The forum equipped students with strategic insights into technological trends, emphasizing the blend of expertise, innovation, and communication skills necessary for success in a rapidly shifting environment.

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