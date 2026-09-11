SBICAP Secures Global Access for Indian Investors with Strategic Partner Appreciate

SBICAP Securities Limited partners with Appreciate Broking to offer Indian investors seamless access to international investments through GIFT City. This collaboration provides access to over 8,000 US stocks and global ETFs, enabling diversified, secure investments via a regulated platform. The initiative meets growing Indian interest in global market opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:58 IST
SBICAP Secures Global Access for Indian Investors with Strategic Partner Appreciate
SBICAP Securities, with Appreciate, enables global investing via GIFT City’s India INX GA and NSEIXGA platforms.. Image Credit: ANI

SBICAP Securities Limited, a subsidiary of the State Bank of India, has announced a pivotal collaboration with Appreciate Broking IFSC Pvt. Limited to open international investment avenues for Indian retail investors. This strategic alliance, launched at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, aims to streamline access to global investment opportunities through the regulated GIFT City IFSC framework.

This partnership integrates SBICAP's powerful distribution network and customer trust with Appreciate's robust IFSC infrastructure. As a result, Indian investors will gain seamless access to over 8,000 US-listed stocks and global ETFs, along with an array of planned global mutual funds and thematic portfolios, all through a single, regulated platform.

The initiative is particularly significant as interest among Indian investors in international markets escalates. Baldev Prakash, Managing Director and CEO of SBICAP Securities, highlighted the importance of this venture in fulfilling the growing desire for global portfolio diversification. Partnering with Appreciate, which offers integration with India INX GA and NSEIXGA, enhances this offering by ensuring ease of use, protection, and comprehensive market reach.

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