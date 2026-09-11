MRG Group Unveils 'Club Jewel' Expansion: A New Era of Community Living

MRG Group has expanded its clubhouse at MRG Crown, 'Club Jewel,' from 22,000 sq. ft. to 30,000 sq. ft. Designed by Anil Badan, the expansion meets homebuyers' demand for integrated community living, focusing on wellness, recreation, and social engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:58 IST
MRG Group Unveils 'Club Jewel' Expansion: A New Era of Community Living
MRG Group Expands MRG Crown Clubhouse to 30,000 Sq. Ft., Launches Club Jewel. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to enhance residential living amenities, MRG Group has announced the expansion of its clubhouse, now named 'Club Jewel,' at the MRG Crown development in Gurugram. Initially planned at 22,000 square feet, the clubhouse will now span an impressive 30,000 square feet.

This expansion underscores MRG Group's dedication to meeting the needs of modern homebuyers, who increasingly prioritize integrated communities offering wellness, leisure, and a robust social atmosphere. The new Club Jewel is envisioned as the cornerstone of community life at MRG Crown, offering spaces dedicated to wellness, recreation, and quality social experiences.

Designed by renowned architect Anil Badan, the clubhouse combines contemporary architectural appeal with practical functionality. Rajjath Goel, Managing Director of MRG Group, emphasized that the expansion reflects the company's commitment to exceeding homeowners' expectations by providing enhanced lifestyle amenities and promoting community interaction. This development is part of a broader trend in real estate where developers focus on community-enhancing infrastructures.

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