IKS Health Appoints Amaris McComas as New Group CHRO to Steer Global Workforce Strategy

In a strategic move to enhance its global workforce strategy, IKS Health has named Amaris McComas as its new Group Chief Human Resources Officer. The announcement comes as the company looks to strengthen its position in the care enablement sector.

McComas, who joins IKS Health from TruBridge, Inc.—a company acquired by IKS Health earlier this year—brings over two decades of experience to her new role. Her extensive background in people strategy, organizational transformation, and talent development will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth.

As Group CHRO, McComas will focus on optimizing IKS Health's people strategy, streamlining workforce planning, and spearheading HR transformation initiatives. McComas expressed her eagerness to build upon the company's strong cultural foundation and work closely with leaders to shape IKS Health's future.