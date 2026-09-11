Dollar Defies Slump Amid Energy Market Jitters

The U.S. dollar maintained its upward trajectory in Asian trade on Friday, driven by renewed concerns over energy supply disruptions in the Middle East. This has pushed bond yields and oil prices higher, demonstrating the greenback's resilience amidst global economic tensions.

Market analyst Tony Sycamore from IG in Sydney remarked that the safe-haven dollar gained on risk-aversion flows, bolstered by soaring energy prices. This has increased the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week to 70%, further stabilizing the dollar.

Ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting, markets remain focused on the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index. Bond market volatility has surged, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield nearing 5% as expectations of rate hikes mount.