BRICS Business Leaders Urge Stronger Economic Ties and Policy Alignment

In a significant development at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, business leaders from Egypt, Ethiopia, and Kazakhstan highlighted the urgency for enhanced economic cooperation within BRICS. They proposed the establishment of factories in India and the alignment of policies and certifications to facilitate cross-border business activities.

Mohamed Elsayed, Chairman and CEO of Egyptian smart meter firm Iskraemeco, unveiled plans to set up production facilities in India. He emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral talent exchanges, given the competitive edge of Indian and Egyptian professionals worldwide.

Dereje Walelign Mera, an Ethiopian business council leader, stressed the necessity of policy alignment to remove operational barriers within BRICS nations. Meanwhile, Evgeniy Zakharov from Kazakhstan pinpointed potential collaborations in AI and engineering with Indian firms, underscoring the forum's focus on translating BRICS dialogue into actionable business ventures.