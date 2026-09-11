India Leads BRICS Expansion: A New Era of Global Economic Cooperation
At the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, industry leaders acknowledged India's enhanced global economic role within the expanded BRICS bloc. With trade surpassing one trillion dollars, India's focus on energy independence and growth positions it as a key player in future Global South cooperation.
The BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi highlighted India's advancing role on the global economic stage, as the expanded BRICS bloc reinforces the nation's influence among shifting geopolitical dynamics.
Trade within the bloc has reached over one trillion dollars, which, according to industry leaders, underscores India's growing economic momentum.
Assocham President Nirmal Kumar Minda emphasized the importance of sectoral potential and balanced commerce, while Reveille Energy's Rohit Dev pointed towards India's ambitious energy goals rooted in sustainable practices and rural development.
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