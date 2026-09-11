India Leads BRICS Expansion: A New Era of Global Economic Cooperation

The BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi highlighted India's advancing role on the global economic stage, as the expanded BRICS bloc reinforces the nation's influence among shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Trade within the bloc has reached over one trillion dollars, which, according to industry leaders, underscores India's growing economic momentum.

Assocham President Nirmal Kumar Minda emphasized the importance of sectoral potential and balanced commerce, while Reveille Energy's Rohit Dev pointed towards India's ambitious energy goals rooted in sustainable practices and rural development.