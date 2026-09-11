AirBaltic's Strategic Maneuver to Secure Financial Stability

Latvia's airBaltic has postponed a planned meeting with bondholders, originally scheduled for Friday, to provide attendees additional time to assess the draft resolutions, according to an email to Reuters from the airline. The airline is actively working to strengthen its financial standing in the face of economic pressures.

The rescheduled virtual meeting is now set for September 15. The carrier, which is predominantly owned by the Latvian state, is urgently seeking financial backing from bondholders to manage the risk of an impending default. This move reflects the airline's strategic pursuit of monetary stability.

The airline had previously asked bondholders to sanction a proposal to acquire up to €257 million through new super-senior debt, with repayment planned for 2027. Experts consider airBaltic an indicator for the broader airline industry where carriers burdened by escalating costs, especially due to the Iran war's impact on fuel prices, face enhanced financial pressure.