AirBaltic's Financial Turbulence: Seeking Stakeholder Approval for Survival

AirBaltic faces financial strain requiring €156 million to remain operational. The airline is seeking bondholder approval for new debt to avoid default. Surging jet fuel prices and prior debt pose challenges. Stakeholder approval is vital, and long-term funding could ensure survivability. Latvian government considers investor involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:25 IST
AirBaltic's Financial Turbulence: Seeking Stakeholder Approval for Survival

AirBaltic, a Latvian state-majority-owned airline, is facing financial challenges and requires €156 million in funding to sustain short-term operations, according to Fitch Ratings. The airline's stakeholders are urged to approve external funding options to prevent possible defaults.

The carrier had planned a bondholder meeting to secure up to €257 million in new super-senior debt, now rescheduled for Tuesday, allowing bondholders more time to consider the draft resolution. Fitch Ratings emphasizes the importance of this funding approval.

AirBaltic’s financial difficulties stem from increased jet fuel costs due to the Iran conflict. The airline's strategy includes replacing short-term debt with long-term solutions, reducing fleet size, and exploring investor opportunities, enhancing future viability.

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