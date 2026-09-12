Train Derailed in Normandy: 20 Injured

A train derailed between Rouen and Caen in northern France, causing injuries to about 20 people, according to French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot. The minister conveyed the news through a social media post on X, late Friday evening.

The train, which was carrying 180 passengers at the time of the incident, veered off the rails close to the town of Cleon in Normandy, as confirmed by Tabarot.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene to assist the injured and investigate the reasons behind the derailment, ensuring the safety of all passengers involved.