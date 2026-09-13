Search and Rescue Operation Ongoing for Missing Passengers of Indonesian Ship

Indonesian rescuers are searching for 140 missing passengers after a ship sank in the Java Sea. The vessel, carrying 243 people, went missing amid adverse weather. Authorities have evacuated 103 people, with one reported death. An extensive rescue operation, involving ships and a helicopter, is being conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 13:11 IST
Search and Rescue Operation Ongoing for Missing Passengers of Indonesian Ship
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On Sunday, Indonesian rescuers were engaged in a search for 140 passengers from a ship that sank in the Java Sea. The search follows the successful evacuation of 103 individuals, one of whom has died, according to an official from the search and rescue agency.

The missing vessel, the Virgo Transport 8, was carrying a total of 243 people and lost contact amidst inclement weather early on Sunday. It had embarked on a journey from Surabaya in East Java, bound for Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan.

The search and rescue agency confirmed the sinking of the ship later on Sunday, although detailed information remains scarce. A rescue operation involving teams, ships, and a helicopter is underway, focusing on the vessel's last known location. Indonesia's reliance on ferries underscores the importance of stringent safety standards in a country with high accident rates.

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